Yu Liu and Celine Boutier will take a share of a one-stroke lead into the U.S. Women’s Open final round.

Yu Liu moved into a share of the lead at the U.S. Women’s Open after shooting a five-under 66 in the third round on Saturday.

Liu climbed into seven under at the Country Club of Charleston to share a one-stroke lead with Celine Boutier (69) in South Carolina.

World number 45 Liu mixed six birdies with one bogey during the third round, while Boutier was left to rue a bogey at the 16th.

The pair hold a slender lead on what is a congested leaderboard, with Jaye Marie Green (68), Lexi Thompson (68) and Mamiko Higa (71) at six under.

Higa was the overnight leader, but the 25-year-old from Japan could only manage three birdies and three bogeys on Saturday.

Lee6 Jeong-eun is in outright sixth at five under after shooting a 69.

World number one Ko Jin-young carded a two-under 69 to be five shots off the lead in a tie for 12th.