Tiger Woods lamented his second round as he was left well adrift at the Memorial Tournament.

Tiger Woods felt he never got going during the second round of the Memorial Tournament on Friday.

After recovering from a bogey on his first hole, he bounced back with three birdies over the next 13 to move to two under for his round and four under for the tournament.

But thanks to a double-bogey seven at the par-five 15th, he finished even for his round at Muirfield Village to be seven shots adrift of leading trio Martin Kaymer, Troy Merritt and Lee Kyoung-hoon.

“This was kind of a mixed back,” Woods said. “I didn’t really get anything going today. I was just kind of plugging along and just wasn’t able to get anything really going.

“I just wasn’t able to make anything happen today.”

Woods, who has won the Memorial five times, was playing relaxed despite the early hiccup and he continued to have success on the back nine by carding two birdies to briefly climb up to within five shots of the lead.

Two birdies in his last three holes.@TigerWoods is 5 shots back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/P9cw53Bije — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 31, 2019

But that trouble at the 15th hole put a damper on his round and sent him right back to where he started the day. He was able to recover with three consecutive pars to close out his round.

He was inches away from chipping in from the rough on the par-four 18th but the ball stopped just short of the hole.

“I don’t know how that ball didn’t go in,” Woods said with a smile.

This is Woods’ first start since the US PGA Championship, where he disappointingly missed the cut after a Masters win.