With the second round suspended, Mamiko Higa stayed in the lead at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Mamiko Higa retained her lead at the U.S. Women’s Open as the second round was suspended due to darkness.

Higa, who carded a 65 for the lowest round on debut at the major in the first round, fired an even-par 71 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina as dangerous weather interrupted Friday’s round.

The 25-year-old from Japan reached six under at the halfway mark to sit clear of American Jessica Korda (68).

Amateur Gina Kim (72) is in a tie for third at four under, alongside Celine Boutier, who was even through 14 holes.

This is why you evacuate a golf course when there are dangerous weather conditions! #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/R3fQIYQjJa — LPGA (@LPGA) May 31, 2019

Lee6 Jeong-eun (69) and Jaye Marie Green (68) are at three under, alongside Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda, who are through 16 and 15 holes respectively.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn is back at two over through 16 holes in her second round, while world number one Ko Jin-young is at even par.