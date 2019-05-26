Golf |

Wiesberger leads at Made in Denmark after Schwab struggles

Bernd Wiesberger, day three leader of the Made in Denmark

Matthias Schwab lost the lead of the Made in Denmark to Bernd Wiesberger, but the field is tightly bunched going into the final day.

Bernd Wiesberger moved into a narrow lead at the Made in Denmark on Saturday, as Austrian compatriot Matthias Schwab lost ground.

Despite a bogey at the 18th, a four-under round of 67 was enough to see Wiesberger move to nine under par and a one-shot lead over Robert MacIntyre going into the final day.

Overnight leader Schwab, who had five bogeys in a round-three 72, is now two shots behind in a tie for third along with German Max Schmitt.

Oliver Wilson, Pablo Larrazabal and Romain Langasque are at six under, three off the lead at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Lee Westwood matched the best round of the week with a dramatic 66 that included a double bogey, two bogeys, seven birdies and an eagle. That left him at four under in a tight field with only five shots separating the top 14.

But Wiesberger has the advantage as he seeks a fifth European Tour crown and first since his win at the Shenzhen International in 2017.

“I was very much in control of my ball, I hit a lot of good shots,” said Wiesberger, who suffered a seven-month absence with a wrist injury last year.

“All in all it was a solid day, a good moving day for me. I feel like I’m in control of what I’m doing, I’m not trying to get ahead of myself, I’ll just stick to my processes.”

