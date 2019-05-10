Jordan revels in course-record 63 to lead British Masters

Local stars Matthew Jordan and Tommy Fleetwood, the tournament host, each enjoyed strong days at the British Masters on Thursday.

Matthew Jordan looked to make a name for himself as he carded a course-record 63 in the opening round of the British Masters.

Making just his ninth European Tour start, the 23-year-old went around the Hillside course in nine under par on Thursday to take a two-shot lead into the second round of an event hosted by Tommy Fleetwood.

The invitee went bogey-free with a spread of birdies throughout an impressive round; five on the front nine with a further four on the way back.

After storming ahead of the field, moving clear of second-placed duo Matt Wallace and Marcus Kinhult, the largely unknown Jordan suggested he was becoming used to such impressive scores.

“I actually managed to shoot 10 under on the Challenge Tour a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “There I got the feeling how to shoot low.

So grateful to everyone for their support at Hillside today. Happy enough with my 68 but what about that start from our tournament invite @matthew_jordan7!?! Great to see a young local player taking his chance! #BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/DKmchVSOoi — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) May 9, 2019

“I had shot low previous to this but, on this stage, to go and do it and on this kind of course is impressive – to me, anyway.”

Wallace and Kinhult each went seven under, while host Fleetwood was still in the mix on four under after an eagle at the second. A bogey at the sixth checked his momentum.

“It was great. It was nice to get down to the golf and I enjoyed playing,” Ryder Cup star Fleetwood said. “I felt like I played really well.

“I felt in control most of the day, so it was good and I enjoyed it.”

Thomas Detry, Robert Karlsson, Richie Ramsay and Lee Westwood were tied for fourth, with Sean Crocker and Jack Singh Brar a shot back, just ahead of Fleetwood.