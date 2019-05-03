From teen to green – 14-year-old Yang impresses at China Open

While Jorge Campillo, David Lipsky and Tapio Pulkkanen may share the lead at the China Open, teenager Yang Kuang impressed.

Yang Kuang may be focused on his education but the 14-year-old continued to suggest he could be a golf star for the future on Thursday, carding an opening round of 71 at the China Open.

The teenager recorded an eagle – managing a two at the par-four 14th hole – and four birdies on his way to a one-under score, leaving him in a tie for 69th place in Shenzhen.

His first-day exploits mean he sits six shots off the pace, with the in-form Jorge Campillo, victorious at the Trophee Hassan II last week, David Lipsky and Tapio Pulkkanen in a three-way share for the lead.

Yang qualified for the tournament by winning the China Junior Match Play Championship in December, though it is not his first professional start. He has already played three times on the PGA Tour Series China, including making the cut at the Haikou Championship in April.

Yet while he can clearly card low scores out on the course, Yang revealed ahead of the first round that he is more concerned with school books than scorecards, fitting in practice around his studies.

“I am still young, so school is still my main focus. On top of that, I can get 15-20 hours golf every week,” he said ahead of his opening round.