Campillo ends long wait for European Tour victory in Morocco

At the 229th attempt on the European Tour, Spaniard Jorge Campillo finally won his first tournament thanks to a round of 71.

Jorge Campillo claimed his maiden win on the European Tour after finishing two shots clear at the Trophee Hassan II.

The Spaniard had started the day one behind overnight leader Erik van Rooyen but a final round of 71 was enough to end his long wait for success.

He bogeyed two of his first three holes yet recovered impressively from the early setbacks, four birdies lifting him to a winning total of nine under par.

Having finished second on six occasions in his previous 228 tournament appearances, Campillo was relieved to finally break his duck.

228 Events

6 Runner Ups

10 Top 3s

17 Top 5s

28 Top 10s

150 Made Cuts The wait is over, @jcampillogolf is a European Tour winner pic.twitter.com/fZTcll91AA — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 28, 2019

“I’m grateful, but it’s been way too long. Way too many hours of work since I was a boy to today,” he told the European Tour’s official website.

“I’m just proud that I can say I’m a winner on the European Tour.

“I just love the game, I love competing. Most people say, maybe I’m not a winner, but I was when I was an amateur. It was a matter of time, I think I proved it today.”

Van Rooyen had to settle for a share of second place, finishing alongside American duo Julian Suri and Sean Crocker on seven under.

David Lipsky ended up alone in fifth on five under, one clear of Masahiro Kawamura and Grant Forrest.