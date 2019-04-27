Smith slips behind Crocker and Lipsky on congested leaderboard

In tough conditions at the Trophee Hassan II, Sean Crocker and David Lipsky seized a share of the lead ahead of Jordan Smith.

First-round leader Jordan Smith endured a difficult second day at the Trophee Hassan II but stayed within a shot of leaders Sean Crocker and David Lipsky.

High winds in Morocco made life tricky for the players, with Smith’s three-over 76 far from the worst round of the day.

The Englishman did drop into a four-way tie for third, though, with Lipsky the big mover going the other way.

After four birdies, an eagle and four bogeys on Thursday, Lipsky again managed to end an inconsistent round in the red numbers, going three under on Friday to move to five under overall.

He is joined there by Crocker, who carded a 74, while Julian Suri, Lee Slattery and Dimitrios Papadatos are alongside Smith on four under.

Alejandro Canizares joined a group on three under despite his own three-over second round, with Edoardo Molinari – the 2017 champion – falling out of contention with a five-over 78 that included a double bogey six at the 13th.