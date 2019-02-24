Baddeley hits the front in Puerto Rico

Aaron Baddeley did not drop a shot in Rio Grande, where the Australian holed six birdies for a one-stroke lead on Saturday.

Aaron Baddeley carded a six-under-par 66 to earn the lead after the third round of the Puerto Rico Open.

With all eyes on the WGC-Mexico Championship, Baddeley moved top of the leaderboard following Saturday’s flawless round.

Baddeley did not drop a shot in Rio Grande, where the Australian golfer holed six birdies throughout the penultimate day for a one-stroke advantage.

Nate Lashley (69), who was in a three-way tie for the lead overnight, dropped down to second following his third-round 69.

Martin Trainer (69) is a shot further back at 10 under through 54 holes, while D.J. Trahan’s 71 saw him slip to a tie for fourth.