WATCH: Cantlay goes close to hole-in-one on par four

There were almost two balls in the hole in quick succession when Patrick Cantlay’s tee shot found the 12th green.

Kevin Kisner had a shock when Patrick Cantlay came close to an incredible hole-in-one at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Saturday.

The 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson launched a tee shot 369 yards to land four feet from the flag at the second and Cantlay had an even more spectacular near miss at the par-four 12th.

Cantlay’s mammoth tee shot went flying 395 yards, leaving him had a three-foot putt for eagle – but not before surprising Kisner.

Watch Cantlay’s incredible shot land on the green while Kisner’s ball was on the way to the hole.

Wait, WHAT? We nearly had an incoming par 4 hole-in-one. Close call. pic.twitter.com/rsArW29x4l — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2019

Now, back to Johnson.

He entered moving day bogey-free through two rounds for the first time in his career and had some more celebrating to do when he hit a blind tee shot to land just four feet from the hole, setting up an eagle.