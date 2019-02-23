Johnson happy with patient approach in Mexico

WGC-Mexico Championship leader Dustin Johnson said staying patient had been a key at the event.

Dustin Johnson explained controlling his aggression was crucial as he took a two-stroke lead at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Friday.

A two-time champion of the event, Johnson carded a four-under 67 in the second round to move into 11 under – two shots clear of Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

The American said staying patient was vital at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico.

“There are holes you can be aggressive on. I think I have a very good game plan, I don’t really play too aggressive here at all,” Johnson told a news conference.

“When you can, I try to be aggressive and try get myself some good looks at birdie, but off the tee I can’t really be too aggressive.

“There are a few holes – one, two, 10, 12 – but I think that’s about it. The rest of the holes you’ve got to kind of just hit it to a certain spot and go from there.”

Last year’s tournament was won by Phil Mickelson in a play-off with Justin Thomas, while the four before that were one-shot victories.

Johnson said his lead at the halfway mark meant little as he focuses on being in contention heading into Sunday.

“We’ve still got 36 holes to go. I feel like I’m in a good position going into the weekend, but a two-shot lead is not very much, especially around here,” he said.

“You can make a lot of birdies, but with 36 holes to go, I’m just trying to put myself in a position [on Saturday] to give myself a chance to win on Sunday.”