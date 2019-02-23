D.J. Trahan’s last PGA Tour win came in 2008 and he shares the lead at the Puerto Rico Open.

D.J. Trahan moved into a three-way tie for the Puerto Rico Open lead after shooting a five-under 67 on Friday.

The American, who won the last of his two PGA Tour events in 2008, pushed into eight under at the halfway mark in Rio Grande.

Trahan is joined atop the leaderboard by Nate Lashley (68) and Roberto Diaz (68).

Overnight leader Andres Romero carded a one-over 73 to drop back to five under and a tie for 12th with Charl Schwartzel (68).

Roger Sloan (67), Martin Trainer (67) and Ben Crane (69) are a shot behind the leading trio.