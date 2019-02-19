Justin Thomas lost out to Phil Mickelson at the WGC-Mexico Championship last year but will join him and Dustin Johnson at the tee.
Phil Mickelson will begin his defence of the WGC-Mexico Championship title in a featured group alongside Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
Mickelson claimed his 44th PGA Tour title at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last week and will be participating in his 600th event on the circuit at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
He will tee it up with world number three Johnson, a two-time winner of the competition in Mexico, and Thomas – who finished second to Mickelson after a play-off last year – on Thursday and Friday.
Tiger Woods will get his debut in Mexico under way alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer, the host nation’s top-ranked player.
¡Estas combinaciones destacadas son increíbles! #WGCMexico
In the final featured group, reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka will play alongside Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy.