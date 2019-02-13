DP World Tour Championship offers ‘biggest prize in golf’

The European Tour has announced changes to its end-of-season tournaments, with huge incentives in place for competitors.

The biggest monetary prize in golf will be up for grabs at this year’s DP World Tour Championship, where the winner in Dubai will pocket $3million (£2.3m).

That eye-watering figure represents a 125 per cent increase on the $1.33m that Danny Willett earned when he won the season-ending tournament last year.

In announcing the news on Wednesday, the European Tour stated its aim to “encourage greater top player participation” in the organisation’s Race to Dubai format, with more points on offer in the final three events.

The field at Jumeirah Golf Estates will be cut from 60 to 50 in a revision that also sees changes to the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge, the events that lead in to the World Tour Championship in late November.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “The changes we have announced…are designed to increase the excitement around the end of the season for our fans, as well as encourage greater top player participation in our final three events.

“With the revised prize money breakdown and the extra Race to Dubai points in place for 2019, this provides a tremendous incentive for our players.”

The winner of the Race to Dubai will receive $2m, with 2018 champion Francesco Molinari having taken home $1.25m.