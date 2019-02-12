Mickelson sees no carry-over to U.S. Open from latest Pebble Beach win

The U.S. Open will be at Pebble Beach this year but Phil Mickelson does not think winning there on Monday will aid his Grand Slam chances.

Phil Mickelson does not believe heading to this year’s U.S. Open with a win at Pebble Beach already in the bag increases his chances of completing a long-awaited Grand Slam.

Veteran left-hander Mickelson started his final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday three shots off the lead but ended up sealing victory by as many strokes in a weather-delayed finale on Monday.

It provided the 48-year-old with a record-equalling fifth victory at the California links course, which will host the third major of the year in June.

Mickelson will seal a career Grand Slam if he wins the U.S. Open, an event he has finished as runner-up at on six separate occasions.

However, he does not anticipate his latest win at Pebble Beach being of much use due to how different the conditions will be.

“I really don’t think there’s any carry-over from here to the U.S. Open. It’s a totally different golf course. The greens will be firm, the rough will be high,” said Mickelson after clinching his 44th PGA Tour title.

“Here I’m trying to hit the ball as far as I can, not worried too much about the rough, balls plugging and we’re able to clean it. There’s really no carry-over other than I just really enjoy this place and seem to play some of my best golf here, that’s probably about it.

“I have such great memories here, I would love to add to it. Adding to it this week, being able to have another memory, another experience here at Pebble Beach is very special to me. I would love nothing more than to add to it five months from now, but that’s so far down the road.

“All I’m focused on is the Masters. This adds to my opportunities at Augusta and that’s where I’m at right now mentally.”

Not much more to say! pic.twitter.com/XGY4gxJOzl — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 11, 2019

Expanding on why he felt his performance at Pebble Beach boded well for Augusta, the three-time Masters winner said: “The two areas that you have to be at your best to play well at Augusta are you’ve got to hit the ball long and have a really good short game and those were two areas that were very helpful here.

“My short irons were great and I hit the ball a long way and that’s why I’m optimistic heading into April.”