Law eagles 18th to win Vic Open

An 18th-hole eagle saw Scotsman David Law claim a dramatic one-shot victory at the Vic Open on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, overnight leader Wade Ormsby (70) and Brad Kennedy (67) went toe-to-toe on the back nine at 13th Beach Golf Club

Australian Ormsby carried a two-shot lead into the final round but a double-bogey on the 17th saw him gift the advantage to Law.

And he makes it!! The Scot signs for 66 and takes the clubhouse lead #VicOpen pic.twitter.com/sXGZ2PeIGb — Golf Australia (@GolfAust) February 10, 2019

Law – making just his fourth start in his rookie season – never looked back as he eagled the last to secure full status on the European Tour until the end of the 2020 campaign.

“We stood on the tee and we said we need to make eagle,” Law said during the trophy presentation.

“We had to go for it, so I sort of took a bit off a hybrid and lucky it went to eight-10 feet.

“At the time I was just trying to get into solo second. It’s an amazing event, we’ve loved it all week.”

South African Justin Harding finished fourth following his final-round 68, while David Bransdon (68), David Drysdale (67) and Jason Scrivener (67) were tied for fifth at 15 under.