Paul Casey started the day in a five-way tie for first place, but the Englishman ended Saturday atop the leaderboard following his 67.
Paul Casey earned a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson after the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Casey started the day in a five-way tie for first place, but the Englishman ended Saturday atop the leaderboard following his five-under-par 67.
The two-time PGA Tour winner and 13-time European Tour champion moved to 15 under through 54 holes following six birdies throughout the round.
While Mickelson would have liked to cut into the lead a little bit more after his two-under-par 70 on moving day, the American star still managed to hit a lifetime mark which made the day memorable.
Leader by 2 @ATTProAm: @Paul_Casey
He’s cruising along at Spyglass Hill today.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ezHsv2thK0
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2019
That makes Mickelson’s up-and-down day which featured four bogeys, four birdies and an eagle much more palatable.
made cuts!
Congratulations, @PhilMickelson.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/zryOOMdzPc
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2019
Elsewhere on the course, Jordan Spieth’s double-bogey at the 18th dropped him from what would have been a tie for seventh place to a tie for 18th at seven under.
Seeking his first victory since 2017, former world number one Spieth – who returned on Saturday morning to complete his second round after rain and wind hit the event on Friday – posted a two-over-par 74 in the penultimate round.
A double bogey for Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach’s 18th hole.
He finishes Round 3 eight shots back of the lead. pic.twitter.com/imzYRvkIeS
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2019