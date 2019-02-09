Tony Romo joined Jim Furyk at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and pulled off an impressive shot during his second round.

Tony Romo impressed in the commentary booth during the 2018 NFL season, but now he’s proving equally skilled on the golf course.

Romo joined PGA Tour professional Jim Furyk at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and pulled off a stunning shot during his second round at the famed golf course.

On the par-four 15th, Romo had to play out of the hospitality tent and somehow, he almost found a way to hole out.

We’re pretty sure he knew this was going to happen. Take a look: