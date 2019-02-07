American Jordan Spieth has not won a tournament since 2017 but the three-time major champion is feeling good.

Former world number one Jordan Spieth is happy with his game heading into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth’s last PGA Tour win was in July 2017 at The Open Championship and the American star is hoping to end his drought when the Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday.

The three-time major champion has fallen down the official golf rankings to 21st in the world since his last win, while Spieth has not posted a top-10 finish since the 208 Open Championship.

However, 11-time Tour champion Spieth said he is “in a good place right now.”

“I feel like my game’s trending the right direction and sometimes that means results are coming soon,” Spieth told reporters Wednesday.

“Sometimes it means they’re coming later, but they’re coming. I’m not going to chase them as hard as I tried to maybe force or chase them last year because you can get hurt doing that.”

2017 champion @JordanSpieth sits down with the media before teeing it up @ATTProAm https://t.co/VNYVKSkupY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2019

Spieth finished in a tie for 35th place in his last start two weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In last year’s pro-am at Pebble Beach, Spieth – who will be paired with Dustin Johnson on Thursday – finished in a six-way tie for 20th spot.

“It’s about how do I improve to get myself into contention this week and then what do I do next week and just staying very present and recognising the longevity of a career,” Spieth said.

“Your career is not defined by a couple bad years. I had an off year last year. And I could have really poor years the rest of my career and still have a pretty fantastic career.

“So, if I just think about it that way, it kind of certainly makes me a little happier, frees me up a bit.”