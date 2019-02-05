Garcia to face ‘no further action’ following Saudi International DQ

After being disqualified from the Saudi International for “serious misconduct”, Sergio Garcia will not face any further punishment.

Garcia – the 2017 Masters champion – was disqualified for committing "serious misconduct" after he damaged more than one green in frustration while shooting a one-over 71 in the third round.

The Spaniard apologised for his actions in a statement, accepting his removal from the event and insisting: "It will never happen again".

There had been suggestions Garcia could face a further sanction, such as a heavy fine or even a suspension.

However, when contacted by Omnisport, a European Tour spokesperson said: "I can confirm that no further action will be taken against Sergio Garcia."