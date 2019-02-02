Rickie Fowler carded a six-under-par 65 for a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas following the second round in Arizona on Friday.
Fowler carded a six-under-par 65 for a one-stroke lead over fellow American Thomas following the second round in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday.
During day two, Fowler and Thomas were again tied for the lead except this time the former made an eight-foot putt for birdie to sit atop the leaderboard at 13 under through 36 holes.
Fowler birdied his last four holes at TPC Scottsdale to be the man to beat heading into the weekend.
Thomas had a 31-foot birdie putt to make on 18 but came up just inches short to fall into second place.
The 25-year-old posted a five-under 66, which included six birdies and one bogey.
“It was a very solid day. I played really, really well again from tee to green,” Thomas said. “To only have one bogey through 36 holes is good, especially when it very easily could have gone in for a par.”
South African Branden Grace and American Trey Mullinax are two shots off the pace and tied for third place after shooting 64s, while Matt Kuchar and Cameron Smith round out the top five at 10 under.
Defending champion Gary Woodland is in a six-way tie for 11th place at seven under, joined by the likes of Harold Varner III and Jon Rahm.
Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson (75), Steve Stricker (71) and Tony Finau (72) were among the notable names to miss the cut after finishing below one under.