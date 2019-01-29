Li penalty grossly unfair, says European Tour CEO

Li Haotong was harshly penalised on the final hole of the Dubai Desert Classic, according to European Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

Li was punished at the final hole at the Emirates Golf Club after his caddie was deemed to have stood in "a direct line behind the ball" when the player began to take his stance on the 18th green.

That was deemed to have broken a new rule introduced by the USGA and R&A to prohibit caddies providing such assistance.

However, the decision was met with frustration by the likes of Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Eddie Pepperell.

And CEO Pelley agreed with the European Tour's top players, calling for match referees to have more discretion when assessing the situation.

In a statement, he said: "Let me state initially that, under the new Rules of Golf issued on January 1, 2019, the decision made by our referees was correct, under the strict wording of the rules.





Hard to believe @haotong_li has been penalised for this. Frankly, I think it’s a shockingly bad decision and for the life of me I cannot see how Mike has lined Haotong up here . https://t.co/cJ4OZZbRKk — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 28, 2019





"It is my strong belief, however, that the fact there is no discretion available to our referees when implementing rulings such as this is wrong and should be addressed immediately.

"Everyone I have spoken to about this believes, as I do, that there was no malice or intent from Li Haotong, nor did he gain any advantage from his, or his caddie’s split-second actions. Therefore, the subsequent two shot penalty, which moved him from T3 in the tournament to T12, was grossly unfair in my opinion.

"In an era where we are striving to improve all aspects of golf, we need to be careful and find the proper balance between maintaining the integrity of the game and promoting its global appeal.

"I have spoken personally to R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers to voice my opposition to the fact there is no discretion available to our referees in relation to this ruling, and I will be making additional representation to the R&A in the near future to discuss the matter further."