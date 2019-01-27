Rose ties 54-hole record to take three-shot lead, Tiger shoots 71

Justin Rose tied the 54-hole tournament record at 18 under following his third-round 69 in San Diego, California on Saturday.
Justin Rose equalled a record as the world number one maintained his lead after the penultimate round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Englishman Rose tied the 54-hole tournament record at 18 under following his third-round 69 in San Diego, California on Saturday.
Rose holds a three-shot lead over Adam Scott at Torrey Pines Golf Course, where he was on pace to break the record – set by Kyle Stanley in 2012.
The nine-time PGA Tour champion opened his round with three birdies and an eagle on the par-five ninth hole.
.@JustinRose99 is rolling the rock.
He leads by 4 @FarmersInsOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/D0eyXSxN7M
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2019
Scott, who last won on the PGA Tour in 2016, jumped into second after holing seven birdies and one eagle for a seven-under-par 65, while Jon Rahm (68) is a shot further back.
Four-time major champion and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is in a tie for sixth position at 11 under heading into the final round.
McIlroy offset two bogeys with five birdies to shoot a 69 and jump three places up the leaderboard, alongside Billy Horschel (71), Hideki Matsuyama (73), Joel Dahmen (70) and Hank Lebioda (68).
Roars for @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/RO2zsO3yyh
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2019
Former world number one Jordan Spieth is two strokes behind Day at seven under following his 72, which included a triple-bogey, two bogeys, an eagle and three birdies.
Last three holes for Jordan Spieth:
• Eagle
• Birdie
• Triple bogey
Even par. Golf is hard. pic.twitter.com/JsIGi8kB38
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2019
It was a difficult day for Woods, who ended the round 13 shots off the pace following three bogeys and four birdies.