Dubai leader DeChambeau: I feel like I’m under-performing

Despite leading the Dubai Desert Classic at 16 under through three rounds, Bryson DeChambeau believes he is “under-performing”.

Bryson DeChambeau may be leading the Dubai Desert Classic with 18 holes to play, but that does not mean the American is satisfied with his form.

DeChambeau followed successive rounds of 66 with a 68 at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday, lifting him to 16 under and one clear of defending champion Li Haotong, who has carded three straight 67s.

Despite finding four back-nine birdies in round three to claim sole possession of first place, DeChambeau told Sky Sports: “I’m just not 100 per cent with my golf game right now.”

He continued: “Shoot, I’m still leading, obviously, it’s fantastic.

“I couldn’t be displeased with that but my expectation levels are for how I know I can perform and I feel like I’m under-performing a little bit.

“I’m still in the lead, still got the job done. [I] made it happen when it was necessary. Hopefully I can have one more of those days and maybe even a better ball-striking day.”