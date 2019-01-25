I missed it – Tiger happy to be back after shooting 70

Tiger Woods reflected on his first round of the 2019 season, which saw him eight shots off the pace in San Diego on Thursday.

Tiger Woods was happy to be back on the PGA Tour following his first round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods made his first appearance of the 2019 season in San Diego, where the 14-time major champion carded a two-under-par 70 on Thursday.

The 43-year-old – a seven-time winner of the tournament – had five birdies and three bogeys in a mixed round to be eight strokes adrift of leader Jon Rahm.

“I felt pretty comfortable with everything today,” said Woods, who ended his five-year wait for a title after winning last year’s Tour Championship.

“I felt I drove it halfway decent today and irons were good, but not great. Just my feel. Playing at competitive speed again. I didn’t quite hit all my irons pin-high like I normally do. That’s something hopefully I’ll have a better handle on tomorrow.

“It was nice to have some juice flow in the system again. It’s been a while. I missed it.”

The closest anyone got to this all day. #MustSeeMoments pic.twitter.com/Y86AbdXC0I — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2019

Woods, who played on the Torrey Pines’ South Course and closed out his round with a birdie, added: “I’m not used to having this much adrenaline in my system.

“It’s been a while, so try to get a feel for that and try to get a feel for how my body’s rotating and how much further I hit it in a tournament situation than at home.

“That’s always been the case, but I hadn’t played in a tournament since the Tour Championship. It’s going to take a little bit to get my feel back.”