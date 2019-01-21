Long earns maiden PGA Tour win at Desert Classic

American golfer Adam Long earned a one-stroke victory following his final-round 65 on Sunday.
Adam Long claimed his first PGA Tour title by winning the Desert Classic ahead of Phil Mickelson.
Long went shot-for-shot with 43-time tour champion Mickelson in the fourth round at the Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.
The two were in a three-way tie for first with Canadian Adam Hadwin, but Long used an aggressive approach and birdie putt to finish 26 under for the tournament.
Results for @ALongShot this season …
• T63
• Missed cut
• Missed cut
• Missed cut
• Win
Golf is a funny game. pic.twitter.com/GYYSczNqX0
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2019
A dream come true for @ALongShot.
What a way to pick up your first win. pic.twitter.com/FNKoikNNlH
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2019
Mickelson just missed a birdie putt to take the solo lead, eventually tying for second alongside Hadwin (67).
Americans Talor Gooch (64) and Dominic Bozzelli (66) finished fourth and fifth respectively.
A long shot to win? Not at all.
Adam Long (@ALongShot) just came up CLUTCH.
He’s won the @Desert_Classic in dramatic fashion.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/AdyCQzkLlH
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 20, 2019
Spanish star Rahm inched up the leaderboard after shooting a five-under-par 67.
World number one Justin Rose (70) fell five spots to finish in a six-man tie for 34th place at 14 under.