Kuchar extends lead at Sony Open

Matt Kuchar remains in control following his four-under-par 66 at Wai’alae Country Club in Honolulu.

Matt Kuchar extended his lead to two strokes after the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Saturday.

American Kuchar – who is chasing his first win since November – remains in control following his four-under-par 66 at Wai’alae Country Club in Honolulu.

Kuchar was flawless on day three, posting four birdies without dropping a shot, to be the 54-hole leader at 18 under.

Andrew Putnam took the lead over Kuchar as the two began their third round as the one-time PGA Tour winner impressed.

Round 3 is complete @SonyOpenHawaii. 1. Kuchar, -18

2. Putnam, -16

3. Mitchell, -14

3. Reavie, -14

5. DeChambeau, -11

5. Conners

5. Love III

5. Howell III

5. Bozzelli

5. Stuard

5. Swafford

5. Potter, Jr.

5. Leishman Full leaderboard: https://t.co/vZk1d8dmgT pic.twitter.com/MCiiaPVTww — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2019

Putnam carded three birdies through the first five holes to have a one-shot lead. But, Kuchar closed out the front nine with two birdies in the pair’s last three holes.

Kuchar maintained his lead through the back nine as Putnam began to trail by more with a bogey on the par-4 16th. He finished with a three-under 67.

Chez Reavie (66) – who had five birdies through nine holes – fell into a two-way tie for third place (14 under) with Keith Mitchell (63).

Bryson DeChambeau tied his career low round of 63. He used eight birdies to complete the feat, including three on his final seven holes.

DeChambeau’s round jumped him up into a nine-way tie for fifth place at 11 under, alongside the likes of Marc Leishman (68) and Charles Howell III (64).

Brandt Snedeker (10 under), Hideki Matsuyama (nine under) and Emiliano Grillo (nine under) also improved on their previous rounds, while defending champion Patton Kizzire is sitting just outside the top 20.

Kizzire is tied for 21st place with the likes of Patrick Reed (68), Julian Etulain (68) and 2017 winner Justin Thomas, who carded a three-under-par 67.