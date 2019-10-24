Juan Manuel Correa stands for first time since F2 crash at Spa

Having opted not to have his right foot amputated, Juan Manuel Correa has stood for the first time since his Formula Two crash.

Juan Manuel Correa has stood for the first time since his Formula Two crash at the Belgian Grand Prix, having undergone multiple operations and opted not to have his right leg amputated.

Correa, 20, sustained broken legs and spinal damage after hitting the car of Anthoine Hubert, who died as a result of his injuries, at Spa in August.

The Ecuadorian also suffered acute respiratory failure and was placed in an induced coma but has seen a gradual improvement in his condition.

Sauber Junior Team driver Correa last month underwent a 17-hour operation and has begun a recovery process that is aiming to restore full use of his right foot and ankle.

His rehabilitation took another step forward this week after a video of him standing with the assistance of a walking frame was uploaded to his Instagram account.

Correa added the caption: “First time standing up. Slowly progressing.”