WATCH: F2 driver Anthoine Hubert is killed after horrific crash with Juan Manuel Correa at Belgian GP

In a rather shocking turn of events, we regret to inform you that F2 driver Anthoine Hubert has sadly passed away following a horrific crash with fellow driver Juan Manuel Correa during a F2 race at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

The incident took place early on in the race, and occurred on the second lap itself, and crowds in attendance at Spa were left gasping for breath after Anthoine Hubert and Juan Manuel Correa were involved in a horrible collision that left the cars disintegrated.

As a result, the race was stopped immediately and marshals rushed out to the scene of the accident, causing a red flag and the race to be stopped.

Hubert had hit the barrier at top speed, and managed to spin back right into the path of Correa, leaving both cars in a mangled mess by the end of it.

A statement from FIA has unfortunately confirmed that Hubert succumbed to his injuries after being provided with emergency medical help at a local facility.

Correa, the statement says, is in a stable condition and is being monitored and treated at the CHU Liege Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Anthoine Hubert during this difficult period.