F1 2019: Force India officially sign Lance Stroll

After months of speculation, it can now be officially confirmed that Lance Stroll will be driving for Force India in the 2019 Formula One season.

Stroll has been handed a ‘long-term contract’ at Force India, just months after his billionaire father Lawrence Stroll purchased a majority stake in the team and subsequently saved it from administration.

The team, which is now known as Racing Point Force India, had Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez as its two lead drivers in the 2018 season, but Ocon is headed to Mercedes as a test driver, and Perez was confirmed as the driver for 2019 back in October.

Perez will now be joined by the 20-year-old Stroll, who was involved in F1 testing for Force India at Abu Dhabi recently and gave glimpses into what might be expected in the following year. The former Williams driver struggled last season at a sub-par team but is expected to do much better with his new employers.