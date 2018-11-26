Hamilton and Vettel pay tribute to ‘true legend’ Alonso

Fernando Alonso could only manage an 11th-place finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but Lewis Hamilton was quick to pay tribute.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to Fernando Alonso following the two-time world champion’s final race in Formula One.

Alonso brought the curtain down on his time in F1 with an 11th-place finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and will focus on other racing ventures next year.

Drivers’ championship winner Hamilton beat Ferrari rival Vettel to the line at the Yas Marina Circuit – his 11th victory of the season matching his best ever haul.

And the Briton spared a few words for his former team-mate after the three drivers joined forces to perform donuts on the grid at the end of the race.

“Fernando is a true legend,” said the Mercedes driver. “It’s been a privilege to race when he is racing.

“I was asked all weekend if I will miss him. I don’t feel I will miss another driver, but the sport will miss him and I will miss him from the sport.”

Vettel alluded to Alonso’s latter years in uncompetitive cars when he said: “We’ve missed him and will miss him.”

Alonso himself insisted he would maintain an interest in the sport even after taking a step away.

“It has been pleasure racing with these champions and I feel privileged,” he commented.

“Thanks to everyone and to Formula One. I will always be a fan of this sport.”