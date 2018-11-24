WATCH: Horner’s Ocon joke leaves Wolff unamused

Christian Horner could not resist the opportunity to mock Esteban Ocon on Friday, but his joke did not impress Toto Wolff.

A cheeky joke from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner appeared to leave Mercedes boss Toto Wolff distinctly unamused ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In a news conference on Friday, Wolff confirmed Racing Point Force India’s Esteban Ocon will be Mercedes’ reserve and test driver next year after failing to land a race seat.

Ocon was angrily confronted by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen following the Brazilian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, after the duo collided when the Dutchman was trying to lap his rival.

Horner could not resist a laugh at Ocon’s expense as he made reference to that incident in Abu Dhabi.

Yet as Horner chuckled away, a stony-faced Wolff looked anything but impressed.