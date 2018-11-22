There will be a combination of youth and experience at Williams next year, with Robert Kubica partnering George Russell

Robert Kubica will make a long-awaited return to the Formula One grid after being named as a Williams driver for the 2019 season.

Kubica has not raced in Formula One since 2010, his career in the sport interrupted by life-altering injuries he suffered in a rally crash.

He had been tested for a seat at Williams and Renault prior to the 2018 season but was not considered by the French team, while Sergey Sirotkin was preferred by the British outfit.

The Pole landed the role of reserve driver with Williams but has now been promoted to a race seat alongside F1 rookie George Russell.

Kubica achieved 12 podium finishes across spells with Sauber and Renault prior to his injury.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said: “Robert has a true Williams personality and I’ve so enjoyed working with him over the past year.

“He is a real fighter, he pushes really hard and I love that. He wants to see this team do well and we still have some work to do.

“This is not the work of a moment, this is going to be a process, it’s going to be a journey in order to get back to where we want to be – which is winning races again.

“We really want people that have that Williams fighting spirit, that share that same passion for our sport that Robert has and I think he is going to a perfect fit for our team. I’m really excited to see what he can do.”