Robert Kubica finally lands F1 team, eight years after horrific crash

Eight long years after a horrific crash virtually ended his racing career, Robert Kubica is set to grace the world of Formula One yet again.

The Pole will be making a return to F1 next season as a driver for Williams, Autosport is reporting. The 2019 F1 season will feature a fundamentally different list of drivers at their new teams, owing to the sudden chopping and changing this year.

Williams will now feature Kubica alongside George Russell, who was announced as a driver for the team earlier, and the duo will replace Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll.

The official announcement of Kubica’s appointment as a Williams driver next season is expected to take place at the same venue where the driver drove his last F1 race in 2010, that being Abu Dhabi of course.

It was a rallying accident in 2011 that left the 33-year-old with severe arm injuries and drastically affected his life as well as career in the sport he loves so much. However, his determination to race again led to a call-up from Williams earlier this year, and despite not winning a seat this time around, chances of one were always present.

All eyes will be on Kubica and Williams as we start with the 2019 F1 season.