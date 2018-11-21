Reports: Fernando Alonso tried to blackmail McLaren into sabotaging Lewis Hamilton’s race in 2007

In a stunning revelation, it has come to light that Fernando Alonso may have tried to blackmail McLaren into sabotaging his teammate Lewis Hamilton’s race in 2007.

Per a report in the BBC, the incident occurred at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2007, when Fernando Alonso was paired with newbie Lewis Hamilton at McLaren in a bid to bring home both the World Championship and the Constructors’ Championship.

As it turned out, everything fell apart for the F1 team. Relations between Hamilton and Alonso soured after an incident during qualifying at the Hungarian GP, where Hamilton refused to follow team orders and let Alonso overtake him.

An irate Alonso then hit back by holding off his teammate, earning him a five place grid penalty for his efforts. It is then that the Spaniard and his manager allegedly met with Team Principal Rod Dennis with an offer. They suggested that McLaren sabotage Hamilton’s race by making him run out of fuel, or he would reveal the confidential information that the team had of rivals Ferrari.

As it turned out, Dennis did not accept Alonso’s demands, and a further inquiry by the FIA proved that McLaren did indeed possess confidential information about Ferrari which gave them an unfair advantage. The team was slapped with a massive $100million fine as well as immediate removal from the Constructors’ Championship.

The actions of 2007 will always live on as one of the most infamous of Alonso’s career as he bids goodbye to F1 with his final race at Abu Dhabi this weekend.