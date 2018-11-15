Sauber announce launch of junior programme

The Sauber Junior Team will have drivers across Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula 4 and the Italian Formula 4 Championship next year.

Sauber have started a junior programme that will feature drivers across Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4 in 2019.

The Formula One team will partner with Charouz Racing System, who competed in Formula 2 for the first time this year.

Sauber hope the arrangement will provide a pathway through to F1 for drivers, and testing for the new Sauber Junior Team will begin in Abu Dhabi later this month.

“Racing is a vital part of Sauber Motorsport’s DNA and the Sauber Junior Team marks an important milestone in the company history,” said Sauber Motorsport chief executive Frederic Vasseur.

“Sauber has a long tradition of helping drivers reach their full potential, having worked with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and upcoming star Charles Leclerc.

“With this project, Sauber further extends its racing platform with a complete and dedicated programme from the junior series to the pinnacle of motorsport.

“We are delighted to partner with Charouz Racing System, a highly professional team that operates with success in all the series.”