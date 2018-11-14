F1: Amidst Vietnam Grand Prix hype, World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments races in ‘poor countries like India’

The historic announcement of Vietnam hosting its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in 2020 came as a welcome one to the entirety of Southeast Asia, but perhaps certain top drivers in the industry don’t quite get the hype behind it.

In an interview with BBC, 2018 World Champion Lewis Hamilton gave his verdict on F1 expanding its horizons beyond the norm, and making the action available live in front of global audiences.

During the interview, Hamilton spoke about the expansion to countries that did not necessarily have a huge history of racing behind them, and whether he personally enjoyed the experience of racing in such places.

“On the racing side, I don’t know how important it is to go to new countries as such,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve been to Vietnam before and it is beautiful. I’ve been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful Grand Prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that Grand Prix.”

Hamilton went on to discuss the importance of ‘real racing history’ in the likes of Germany, Great Britain, Italy, France and Belgium and even proposed having multiple races in such countries instead of others.

The five-time Champion’s comments come just days after it was announced that Vietnam will host its first ever Grand Prix in 2020, making it the second Southeast Asian nation on the F1 calendar after Singapore.

Perhaps it is this kind of hesitancy from F1 heavyweights like Hamilton that has discouraged Formula One to venture out to more countries around the globe and fail to renew the contract of prestigious venues like Sepang in Malaysia and indeed the Singapore Grand Prix, which took a long time to have its contract renegotiated.