The Brazilian Grand Prix may have been an entertaining race over the course of the weekend, but what took the cake had to be what transpired after all was said and done.

Max Verstappen looked certain to take victory for the second race in a row, being a fair distance clear of closest rival Lewis Hamilton, but fell victim to an unfortunate incident between Esteban Ocon and himself during the latter stages of the race.

Ocon, on fresher tyres, tried to un-lap himself after realising he was temporarily faster, but it all went wrong very quickly, and the Force India driver instead made contact with Verstappen, sending the Red Bull driver spinning off track.

That changed the course of the race, and Lewis Hamilton took advantage to pick up another win and also bring home the Constructors’ trophy to Mercedes.

After the race, visibly distraught Verstappen found Ocon and proceeded to question him over the move and ended up pushing and shoving him multiple times as can be seen in the video footage. Ocon then revealed that Verstappen had even threatened to punch him – behaviour which he condemned as unprofessional.

In Ocon’s defence, he didn’t lay a hand on Verstappen but looked shocked and confused over what had just taken place.

Needless to say, the incident has demanded immediate attention from the FIA, whose officials had to be present to stop the situation from escalating. Since then, Verstappen has been handed a two-day community service punishment by the FIA for getting physical with a fellow Formula One driver.

Whether this is the end of the matter altogether, remains to be seen.