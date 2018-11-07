F1: Vietnam to host Formula One Grand Prix from 2020

In what comes as huge news for the entire nation of Vietnam, the country has just been announced as one of the venues on the 2020 Formula One calendar.

It will be the first time that the nation of Vietnam ever hosts an F1 race, and is a moment of pride for Vietnam and indeed the rest of Asia.

This will mark a seismic shift in the approach taken by F1, in shifting venues from the likes of Europe and the Americas, to the Asian continent in order to build their fan base even more and give fans there a taste of the action.

Speaking of Asia, the likes of China, Japan and Singapore are all F1 hosts, and India up until recently, also held an F1 race. Hanoi will become the 72nd city to ever participate in a Formula One Grand Prix, making it a historical moment for all involved with making this happen.

F1 is excited to announce we will be racing in Vietnam in 2020!#VietnamGP 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/xeQmJSmEof — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2018

Hanoi-based promoter VinGroup is responsible for making the monumental move take place, and have worked with the authorities in the city of Hanoi in order to prepare the circuit that will be used for this first time ever race.

The track itself is a beautiful street circuit, similar to its South east Asian neighbour Singapore, and is 5.565 KM long in length. The design of the track itself is of a modern outlook, and has used the benefit of having other circuits to try and replicate and get the best from.

The track has elements of other tracks from around the globe, but has still managed to maintain its unique look, and has speedy straights which are bound to excite fans and F1 drivers alike.

Through the race in Vietnam, F1 has yet again proved its commitment to expanding its horizons and giving Asian fans an experience they will never forget.