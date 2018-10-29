Lewis Hamilton won his fifth Formula 1 world championship after coming fourth in the Mexican GP and it was his F1 rival and Ferarri driver Sebastian Vettel who led the tributes shaking hands with Hamilton immediately after the race. But the German took things to another level when he later entered the Mercedes garage to congratulated the whole team.

With a fifth drivers’ title, Hamilton drew level with Argentine racing legend Juan Manuel Fangio and is only two behind Michael Schumacher who has the most titles at seven.

And Vettel, who was in a neck-and-neck battle with the British driver and could only finish second in Sunday’s race, did cut short his television interview to congratulate his opponent.

“I told him it was well deserved and to enjoy it. Number five, I think it’s something incredible. He drove superbly all year. He was the better one of us two,” said Vettel, who himself has four titles in his cabinet.

Congratulations to @LewisHamilton on winning the 2018 Drivers World Championship! However, the Constructors’ trophy is still open and we’re determined to take the fight to the end #Nevergiveup — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 28, 2018

“So I mainly congratulated him and asked him to keep pushing for next year and said I’ll do my best to fight him again.”

Hamilton later said: “He came over and the one thing I remember him saying is ‘don’t let off, I need you fighting with me next year’, which I respect naturally. It was a true showing of sportsmanship and great respect between us.”

But Vettel did not stop there. He later entered the Mercedes garage to congratulate the team shaking hands with people present inside the garage and also exchanging words with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

And when the German walked out, he was applauded by the Mercedes team members and a pat from the back by Wolff as the atmosphere brimmed with mutual respect and sportsmanship!