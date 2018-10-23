Kimi Raikkonen reveals why he left Ferrari for Sauber

Current Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, fresh from his US Grand Prix win has shared his happiness in joining Sauber next F1 season.

“I think people don’t understand I’m actually very happy where I’m going. I had my time with Ferrari, I won the championship with them. I won many races with them and for me, as a driver, I want different challenges, I want different things and I’m actually very happy to go there,” said the Finn who goes by “The Iceman” moniker.

Raikkonen currently resides in Switzerland, where Sauber’s headquarters is. And with the veteran F1 driver now having a growing family, the proximity of where his new future employers are located would afford him more time to spend with his two children.

“It’s roughly 40 minutes from my home,” Raikkonen said of Sauber’s Hinwil base in Switzerland. “My family will be happy. I’m happy to be with my family.”

As for how he’s handled the news when the confirmation arrived that he will be let go next season to be replaced by Charles Leclerc, the Finn has no ill-feelings at all towards what transpired.

“I think it’s probably the best thing. I wasn’t really disappointed with the decision at any point. The only thing that I was interested in was to know what was going to happen. It doesn’t matter if you have contracts or not, things happen for different reasons but I think the end result is that I’m very excited about it.”

Kimi Raikkonen had two tenures with the Italian racing giants. First was from 2007 to 2009 where he won the Drivers’ Championship in his maiden season driving for the prancing horse. He then took a leave from Formula One after the 2009 campaign.

In 2014 he returned to Ferrari and this time his stint proved to be a much longer one compared to the first, which is about to end this 2018 season.