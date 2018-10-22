Alonso slams ‘amateur’ F1 rivals after latest crash

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso will depart Formula One at the end of the year, but he is still not happy with the level of driving.

Fernando Alonso criticised his “amateur” Formula One rivals after he was forced to retire on the opening lap of the United States Grand Prix.

The two-time Formula One champion collided with Lance Stroll in Austin, leaving Alonso – who will leave the series at the end of the season – unable to continue in the race.

Alonso told McLaren over the team radio at the time that the other drivers are “impossible to race with” and he was still frustrated afterwards as he reflected on a difficult outing.

The Spaniard, who also races in the World Endurance Championship, suggested that the standard of drivers in F1 is lagging behind.

“I’m not upset. I’m disappointed because I’m nine days here in the US to do a race and I do 600 metres of the race and they push you off,” he said.

“That’s the way it is, but it’s more a problem for the FIA if they keep allowing this type of driving. I drive in another series with amateur drivers, theoretically, and there has never been a problem.

“There are more amateurs here than in the other series. Maybe when there’s a big crash, they will do something.

Disappointed race. Only 600 meters before getting hit from behind. Watching now the replays not much anyone could do, too many cars together into T4 . Just that. Just unlucky today. Now focus, preparation, and let’s hope this brings a nice result in Mexico next week. — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 21, 2018

“Until then, we’ll try to have fun in other categories where we race against 34 cars, against amateur people, against 60-year-old men and nothing ever happens.

“Here we need bumpers, like the rental go-karts, so we can all crash into each other.”

Asked directly if F1 stood up against WEC, Alonso replied: “No, the level is lower.”

Alonso has not yet confirmed his plans for next season, although he hinted at a return to the Indianapolis 500 earlier in the week in Texas.