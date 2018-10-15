Massa: Ferrari not coping with pressure to win

While Felipe Massa feels Ferrari aren’t coping with the pressure to win, the good news is he reckons they’re only lacking in the “small things.”

Ferrari began this season as the team to beat with Sebastian Vettel winning three of the first seven races.

He led the championship through to the British GP, the venue for his fourth win of the campaign.

And then it began to fall apart.

A crash while leading the German GP was followed by other mistakes, both from the pit wall and the cockpit, as Vettel and Ferrari’s season came undone.

Massa, runner-up in the 2008 season with Ferrari, reckons the Scuderia has failed to cope with the pressure.

“We won the title in 2007,” he told Motorsport-Total.com.

“The team has had some problems since the 2008 season and they have never won again.

“When I left Ferrari in 2013, it felt the same way as it did today.

“They have pressure to win and therefore problems.

“You need to be able to prepare for the tasks in peace.

“They have to be very focused. The team lacks only small things.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories