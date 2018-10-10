What Hamilton needs to win the title in Austin

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of securing a fifth Drivers’ Championship title but he will need Sebastian Vettel to do his part if he is to wrap it up at the United States Grand Prix.

The Brit can retain his title and win it in Austin for the second time in his career after opening up a 67-point lead with his win at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

His best shot is to take the chequered flag at the United States GP, however, even then there’s no guarantee that it will be over as a P2 for Vettel keeps him in the game – at least for another race.

However, if Hamilton wins and Vettel is third or lower, title number five goes to the Mercedes driver.

How Hamilton can win the title in Austin:

If he wins in Austin and Vettel is third or lower

If he finishes second and Vettel is fifth or lower

If he finishes third and Vettel is seventh or lower

If he finishes fourth and Vettel is eighth or lower

If he finishes fifth and Vettel is ninth or lower

If he finishes sixth and Vettel is 10th or lower

If Hamilton is seventh or lower, no matter Vettel’s position, the battle will continue into the Mexican GP.

