Agreement in place for Vietnam GP in 2020

Plans to bring Vietnam onto the Formula 1 calendar for the 2020 season are set to be confirmed soon.

Vietnam has been a country that has been long rumoured to be joining the F1 circus and it looks like it will in a couple of year’s time.

This would be the first addition to the calendar by Liberty, with an official announcement likely to come next month.

F1 race director Charlie Whiting visited the Hanoi location, where the race will take place, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

He has no doubts that the facility would be ready to host a race in 2020.

“There is no actual progress at building the track, but the site has been identified,” Whiting said.

“It is in the advanced stages of design and I think, as far as I am aware, they are aiming for a 2020 Grand Prix.

“That shouldn’t be a problem based on previous experience.”

The race director also confirmed that only part of the circuit would need building, with some of the track using current roads.

“It is mainly on the streets, but there is a section that is not yet built,” he added.

“That is an open site where the pit buildings are going to be built.

“Part of the track will be built there, which doesn’t exist at the moment. But it will become a road after that.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories