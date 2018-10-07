Sebastian Vettel’s costly error at Suzuka sums up Ferrari’s disastrous campaign

The 2018 Japanese Grand Prix has formally concluded and a familiar face stood on the podium after the dust settled. Lewis Hamilton wrapped up yet another triumph after a remarkable drive, leading from start to finish, and was backed up by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas who finished second.

The story seems similar to last weekend in Russia, where the two Mercedes drivers established their dominance over the rest of the pack and stormed to another 1-2 finish; highlighting just how strong they really are.

But it should never have been this way.

Mercedes’ perennial opponents, Ferrari, were touted as being much quicker this year after certain adjustments in their car at the start of the season. And while the first half of the campaign did seem promising at times, the ‘Prancing Horse’ has fallen drastically behind in recent times and haven’t been helped by the lack of maturity shown by their ‘lead’ driver who is fighting for the World Championship.

Sebastian Vettel started the race in ninth after a torturous qualifying session that saw Ferrari gamble with the intermediates on a largely dry track. As a result, they paid the ultimate price and saw their main candidate for the title finish barely in the top ten.

While it may not have been the ideal position to start with, we all know the pace of the Ferrari is much higher, as compared to most of the other teams. So it shouldn’t have been much of a problem for Vettel to make up a few spots from the start.

While it started almost perfectly for the former Champion, it went horribly wrong soon after as the German carelessly tried to overtake Max Verstappen a little too early and made contact with his Red Bull, spinning out of the track as a result and suffering damage to his car. The early momentum was all lost and Vettel had to start all over again.

This isn’t the first time this has happened either. All the good work done during qualifying by Ferrari in Italy was negated after a needless piece of madness from Vettel forced him down the order instead of a guaranteed podium finish. The result was catastrophic too, with Hamilton winning the race and piling further pressure on the hapless Ferrari team.

The worst part for the team, perhaps, is that in making these rash decisions, the German not only puts his own title challenge in jeopardy but also costs the team vital constructors’ points. One would imagine that a driver with the experience of Vettel would learn from his past mistakes, but if history this year is anything to go by, there isn’t much light at the end of the tunnel.

France, Germany, Italy and now Japan are all examples of Vettel’s inability to keep his wits at the right moment, resulting in embarrassing slip-ups that have made it virtually impossible for him to overturn a now 67-point deficit at the top of the F1 standings.

He may have lost a number of positions through his wild attempt at an overtake today, but Vettel should probably consider himself lucky that he wasn’t penalized for a dangerous overtake which would have piled even more pressure on the Italian giants desperate to catch any sort of a break.