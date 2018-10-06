Hamilton quickest in red-flagged practice

Lewis Hamilton went from P20 before rain arrived to P1 after it had abated to claim the practice hat-trick at the Japanese GP.

Damp and windy conditions awaited the drivers at the start of today’s final practice at Suzuka, with the gusting winds, especially a tail wind at the Esses, a big challenge.

With rain in the air, the drivers were quickly out on track with Ferrari holding down the early 1-2.

The rain arrived shortly after with Hamilton one of three not to set a time in the dry.

The downpour resulted in everyone heading back into the pits with Kimi Raikkonen fastest of all and Hamilton P20, some five seconds off the pace.

The rain didn’t last long and then the sun broke through the clouds, which, along with the wind, helped to dry out the circuit.

That resulted in Valtteri Bottas heading out halfway through the session on supersoft slick tyres, his run leading to others taking to the track.

Raikkonen added his name to the list of those getting tripped up by the gusting wind as Ferrari ventured out on new supersofts.

Ben: "Oh and off has gone Raikkonen. Another little error from the Ferrari driver." 😮 The Finn skips through the gravel and luckily avoids the barriers 😬 He is still fastest, but the times are slowly beginning the improve as the track dries out 👀#C4F1 🇯🇵 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/4H5HidZbf5 — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) October 6, 2018

But while the Ferrari drivers struggled with stability, Hamilton found the sweet spot in his W09 and laid down a 1:29.599 to beat Sebastian Vettel by 0.116s.

The Mercedes driver tried for a second hot lap on his supersofts but was two-tenths down in the first sector alone.

The session was red flagged moments later after Nico Hulkenberg had a big crash at the Esses, destroying the rear of his Renault.

Renault face a race against time getting his RS18 ready for qualifying.

The session ended with Hamilton quickest ahead of Vettel, Raikkonen and Max Verstappen. Bottas was next with Daniel Ricciardo P6.

Best of the rest went to Esteban Ocon ahead of Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen.

Pierre Gasly’s running was curtailed as his STR13 suffered engine oscillations.

Times

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’29.599 13

2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’29.715 0.116 14

3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’30.054 0.455 13

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’30.304 0.705 13

5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’30.422 0.823 13

6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’30.474 0.875 10

7 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’31.088 1.489 12

8 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’31.483 1.884 12

9 Carlos Sainz Jnr Renault 1’31.513 1.914 14

10 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’31.521 1.922 13

11 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’31.636 2.037 14

12 Charles Leclerc Sauber-Ferrari 1’31.760 2.161 14

13 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso-Honda 1’32.030 2.431 13

14 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’32.201 2.602 14

15 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’32.224 2.625 12

16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’32.442 2.843 10

17 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Renault 1’32.608 3.009 14

18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams-Mercedes 1’32.631 3.032 14

19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Renault 1’33.034 3.435 13

20 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso-Honda 1’33.105 3.506 10