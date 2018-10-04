Japanese Grand Prix: Talking points

With Lewis Hamilton leading the championship race by 50 points, Mercedes will arrive in Suzuka hoping to hammer another nail in the coffin of rival Sebastian Vettel’s title hopes.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the main points of discussion ahead of the weekend’s race action.

Orders, orders

Of course, following last week’s events at Sochi, when Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move over and let Lewis Hamilton through for the win, much of the focus in Japan will be on Mercedes and the dynamics between the two drivers.

Hamilton was suitably contrite in the aftermath of the race, while Bottas kept his cool despite his obvious anger at being denied a certain win. But he is an adult and must understand that the title means everything. After all, it is his team-mate that is challenging for the title and F1 is a team sport.

Practically everyone in Formula 1, including Vettel himself, came out and said that Mercedes’ decision was in fact the correct one.

The grim reality for the Finn is that should the same situation occur at Suzuka this weekend, then he will in all likelihood be ordered to perform an action replay and sacrifice himself for Hamilton .

Although not ideal, the one consolation for Bottas is that should Mercedes wrap up the title early, it is likely that the team, and Hamilton, will do everything humanly possible to make sure he wins a race and repay the favour.

More mastery from Mercedes?

Last weekend was also notable for the fact that Mercedes seemed to have found a little something extra from their machinery. After weeks of being outpaced, if not out-duelled, by Ferrari, in Sochi the Silver Arrows clearly appeared to have won back their speed advantage.

This news couldn’t be worse for the Prancing Horse, as Mercedes have utterly dominated proceedings in Japan in recent years.

The Brackley-based team have won the last four races at Suzuka (Hamilton 3, Rosberg 1), and coupled with the fact that rain is expected, it would not be a surprise to see Hamilton – a master of wet conditions – reign supreme again.

New livery, same old Ferrari

Ferrari will unveil new livery ahead of race weekend, although it is unlikely a new paint job will alter the course of the championship race which has swung firmly in Ferrari’s favour over the last few weeks.

With a 50-point gap and just 125 points to play for, the title race is not officially over, although it would take an unprecedented disaster on the part of Hamilton or Mercedes to blow it from here.

The pity is that it didn’t have to be this way. Armed with the fastest car for most part of the season Ferrari have failed to take advantage of it thanks to a series of errors from both Vettel and his support staff.

And while a brand new look may signal a fresh start as we head into the tail end of the season and start preparing for 2019, it is not going to help cover up the fact that this season could have been oh so different for Ferrari.

