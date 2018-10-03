Everything you need to know about the Japanese Grand Prix

The Formula 1 roadshow heads to Japan and Suzuka for the last leg of its Asia tour before heading Stateside.
Venue: Japan
Weather Forecast:
The forecast predicts cloudy, wet weather on both Friday and Saturday with a high of 26 degrees. Conditions are expected to improve on race day which is predicted to be sunny with scattered clouds and a high of 30. Lows for the three days will be around 18 degrees.
Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course
Laps: 53
Track length: 5.807km
Race distance: 307.471km
Lap record: 1:31.540 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2005)
Tyre allocation: Medium, Soft, Supersoft
#F1 Are you ready for #JapaneseGP ? Get a #Fit4F1 preview of #Suzuka circuit: a wide variety of fast and flowing corners https://t.co/8lXpVfPGTx pic.twitter.com/Kfnx4ln6r1
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) October 1, 2018
DRS Zones:
Last five winners in Suzuka:
2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
Broadcast schedule:(All times are HKT)
Friday, 5th October
Practice 1 – 08:55-10:35
Practice 2 – 12:55-14:35
Saturday, 6th October
Practice 3 – 10:55-12:05
Qualifying – 13:30-15:30
Sunday, 7th October
Main Race – 12:00-15:30
