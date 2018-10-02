Hamilton: Raikkonen axing doesn’t make sense

Lewis Hamilton has questioned Ferrari’s decision to part ways with Kimi Raikkonen, hailing the Finn as a “very important driver” for the team.

Following this year’s Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari announced that Raikkonen would not remain with the team in 2019, instead Charles Leclerc will partner Sebastian Vettel.

The decision had divided opinion with some feeling it is a sign that Ferrari are building for the future, while others believe Raikkonen deserves another season.

Hamilton falls in the latter category.

He answered: “I don’t think Kimi is going to change in the last races.

“He is an extraordinary professional and a fantastic driver.

“He remains one of my favourite drivers, and I’m convinced that Ferrari is losing a very important driver.

“It does not make sense to me.”

Asked if he would ever tell his Toto Wolff if he disagreed with a driver decision made by the boss, he insisted he would.

“The trust is there between us. If Toto came up with a crazy idea we’d definitely discuss it. I’d say ‘Toto, are you sure?” Hamilton said.

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories